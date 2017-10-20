For the 24th year, thousands of people will run and walk to support finding a cure for breast cancer. Rays of Hope Chair, Midje Theulen, came to explain Rays of Hope’s history and how to get involved.

What: 24th Annual Rays of Hope Walk & Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer and 8th Annual Run Toward the Cure 8K

When: Sunday, Oct. 22

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. for the Run which steps off at 8:30 a.m.

Registration for Walk is 8:30 a.m. followed by step-off at 10:30 a.m.

Official program with speakers and entertainment begins approx. 10 a.m., after the annual Survivors Photo is taken

Where: Registration at Temple Beth El at 979 Dickinson St.; Walk and Run is around Forest Park in Springfield.