Your dream self vs. Your day self

There’s something we all do every night, but there’s still so much mystery to how and why – and that’s dreaming. Dr. Siegfried Haug, author of I Want to Sleep, came to discuss how our anxiety and fear in the day determines who we are when we dream.
There’s something we all do every night, but there’s still so much mystery to how and why – and that’s dreaming. Dr. Siegfried Haug, author of I Want to Sleep, came to discuss how our anxiety and fear in the day determines who we are when we dream.
Advertisement
Advertisement