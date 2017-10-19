West Springfield to consider new locations for potential dog park

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After the site proposed for a dog park in West Springfield was met with anger from neighbors, the city has decided to select a new location.

The Terriers Unleashed dog park has been in the works for several years, and after conducting a feasibility study, one of nine different locations in Mittineague Park was selected, located near Acrebrook Road and Wildwood Streets.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt announced at a public hearing Thursday evening the city would no longer be moving forward with that location, but the city is still committed to bringing a dog park to West Springfield.

While many dog owners visit the dog park in neighboring Agawam, West Springfield resident Michael Miller said there is a need for one in West Springfield.

“I bring my dog here every day, I walk him, and I see the same people walking their dogs, and I think it would be a great idea,” Miller said. “It’s just something, I see the same people, and I think there is a need for that.”

The mayor said in Thursday night’s meeting that the city would reevaluate location options within Mittineague Park and other parts of the community.