“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band’s mission is to provide music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps, and they are coming to Springfield! Director of the U.S. Marine Band Colonel Jason K. Fettig and President of the Spirit of Springfield Judy Matt told us the details.

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band

Tonight, October 19th – 7pm

Symphony Hall

34 Court Street, Springfield