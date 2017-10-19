UMass receives grant to study tick-borne diseases

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – With a $600,000 grant and access to thousands of people who send ticks to be tested every year, the UMass tick testing lab is expanding its public health mission.

The school received a two-year $600,000 small-business grant from National Institutes of Health, to help support the research.

The university’s Laboratory of Medical Zoology’s TickReport service has teamed up with a Connecticut biotech company that has developed a human test for a newly discovered disease spread by deer ticks.

“You go to school that’s so focused on research and that the money I give to the school is actually going to something that will actually help the world,” student Kaitlyn Mitchell said. “That’s awesome.”

There are currently no FDA approved tests for this new disease transmitted by deer ticks.

Together, UMass and that Connecticut biotech company will conduct human testing on people who have submitted ticks that bit them.