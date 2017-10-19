U.S. Marine Band hosts free concert at Symphony Hall in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds gathered for a free concert by the president’s own United States Marine Band at Springfield Symphony Hall.

The United States Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional music organization.

They played selections by former band director John Philip Souza and composer Leonard Bernstein.

One Springfield resident told 22News this event provides an opportunity to see the talents of our servicemen.

“They are so so great at what they do, the music is super and anyone who misses it should put it on their calendars for next year,” said Maryann Squier of Springfield.

22News Anchor Rich Tettemer was the MC of Thursday’s event.

The concert is part of the bands fall tour in the Northeast.