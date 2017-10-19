The President’s Own U.S. Marine Band performing free concert in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The President’s Own United States Marine Band is playing a free concert Thursday night at Springfield Symphony Hall.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. The band, made up of 50 musicians, is under the direction of Col. Jason Fettig, a 1998 graduate of UMass Amherst.

According to a release sent to 22News by the Spirit of Springfield, the band travels around the country each fall and will be performing historic selections by Phillip Sousa, John Williams, and many more.

Tickets for the concert are available at marineband.ticketleap.com or at the security desk located at 1350 Main Street in Springfield. Those without tickets will be seated at 6:45 p.m.