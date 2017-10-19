STCC hosts vigil for domestic violence awareness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College and the YWCA came together Thursday afternoon to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The groups gathered to bring the “Clothesline Project” to the campus green.

T-shirts created by survivors of domestic violence shared their experiences. Students were invited to add their t-shirts to the clothesline made up of shirts collected from dozens of survivors of domestic violence over the last several years.

The YWCA’s executive director said by partnering with STCC for Thursday’s event, they could make sure students start the conversation surrounding domestic violence early on.

“The younger you can get people to start to think about how harmful domestic violence is to the individual, to the family, then people can start to think of other ways to deal with their anger and frustration,” Elizabeth Dineen told 22News.

The groups also held a candlelight vigil Thursday evening, and STCC will be holding other domestic violence awareness events throughout the month of October.