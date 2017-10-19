Springfield’s Mike O’Sullivan heading to Granite State Pro Stock Season Finale with point lead

WATERFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Granite State Pro Stock Series will wrap up their 2017 season this weekend at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl in Connecticut.

Springfield’s Mike O’Sullivan will head into Saturday with a four point lead over New Hampshire’s Scott MacMichael. The top three in points had a rough night at Thompson last Friday night.

“Just really disappointing coming to our home track to have someone be impatient on a lap 16 restart. Just not necessary,” O’Sullivan said.

The way O’Sullivan would like to rebound from this is to go to Waterford with the same attitude that he and his team have had all season long, try and win the race and treat it like any other race. He likes Waterford but feels that he and the team haven’t been good there yet. The car had a lot of damage from Friday night at Thompson that he will be using his brother’s pro stock this weekend.

What would it mean for O’Sullivan to win a second Granite State Pro Stock Series championship on Saturday. He told 22News, “It would mean a ton to be able to do it twice. We like running for points as a team So, to be able to win the GSPSS title twice would be a big deal.”

The Granite State Pro Stock Series will have their season finale this Saturday as part of the 2017 New London-Waterford Speedbowl Season Finale as the series will be a one day event on Saturday with practice, qualifying, and the 100 lap race.