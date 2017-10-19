Springfield man taking sanctuary in Amherst church to avoid deportation

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A Guatemalan native, and longtime Springfield resident, was scheduled to be deported Thursday, but instead has taken sanctuary at a church in Amherst.

“No matter who you are you are welcome here,” the sign reads outside the First Congregational Church in Amherst.

The church has transformed a meeting room into a bedroom for 35-year-old Lucio Perez. He’s been staying there since Wednesday night, and leaders of the church say he is free to stay there until his case is settled. His lawyers have filed a motion to reopen his original case for cancellation of deportation.

ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer told 22News their agency has a “sensitive locations” policy that prohibits enforcement at places like churches, schools and hospitals.

In a news release sent to 22News by the Pioneer Valley Workers Center, Perez said he is appreciative of the opportunity the church has given him to stay with his family.

“I am so thankful to First Congregational Church of Amherst for opening the doors to me,” Perez said.“I am grateful for the support of the community and my family.Together we are strong.”

Perez is a landscaper and a married father of three U.S. citizens who attend Springfield Public Schools. According to the Pioneer Valley Workers Center, Perez had a temporary work authorization that ran out in July of this year. They maintain he’s eligible for a special pardon to receive a green card because he has a family here.

Perez came to America nearly 20 years ago and has no criminal record. The Pioneer Valley Workers Center said in the release he had been required to check in annually with immigration officials after immigration authorities were alerted to his presence in the U.S. in 2009. That was when West Hartford, Connecticut, police alleged that he had abandoned his children when he went inside a Dunkin Donuts.

Eighteen people were arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing after they blocked the doors to the old Federal Building, protesting Perez’s deportation order on Monday.

Perez was forced to wear an electronic ankle monitor until his scheduled flight to Guatemala Thursday.

22News will hear more from the leaders of the church on Thursday, and will bring you more information as it becomes available.