Spooky Stick-Up: Costumed robbers hold up bank

(WESH) Florida authorities are searching for three gunmen who robbed an Oviedo bank while decked out in full Halloween costumes.

The trio robbed the Trustco Bank in Oviedo Wednesday morning.

“They were frightened and scared and rightfully so. These guys come in and they were three large individuals, again they were in masks and costumes, and brandishing firearms and they were very shaken up by it,” said Mike Beavers, Oviedo Police Department.

Two employees were forced into a back area to open the safe at the bank, authorities said.

