Rhode Island casino construction behind schedule

TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) – Construction of a Rhode Island casino near the border with Massachusetts is behind schedule because of issues with the work site and delays in getting materials.

The $75 million casino with an 84-room hotel being built in Tiverton was originally scheduled to open next July. The Newport Daily News reports that casino attorney Mark Russo says a September or October 2018 opening is now projected.

Russo says site work on the property has been “very difficult” because of the amount of ledge, and some materials were delayed because of the hurricanes. He says the town’s refusal to extend construction hours beyond what town rules allow is also contributing.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings is building the casino, which is scheduled to have 1,000 slot machines and 32 table games.