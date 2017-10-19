Red Cross blood donation held at Tower Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations.

22News went to Tower Square Thursday afternoon, where several people were giving blood.

The Red Cross said while they’re always in need of blood, donating this time of year is particularly important. They want to make sure they have enough blood for patients this winter.

The Red Cross said fewer people give blood between Thanksgiving and Christmas, because of holiday activities and trips.

Michael Silva of Connecticut told 22News, he usually gives blood every eight weeks, “I definitely think it’s important, and it’s really not something that takes up too much of your day, and it helps out your community.”

The blood drive at Tower Square was only for Thursday but there are always other blood drives taking place in western Massachusetts.

Click here to find out how you can become a donor >>