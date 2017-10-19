(NBC News) A new report from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has shown that when it comes to passenger safety, all vehicles are not created equally.

The IIHS added a new test to its routine this year to determine how the passenger-side airbag systems work on mid-size automobiles, especially when it comes to protecting your passenger.

“We have 10 vehicles getting our good rating, 1 acceptable and 2 with marginal ratings,” said Becky Muller, a Senior Research Engineer for the IIHS.

The two marginal ratings were due to insufficient airbag protection keeping the passengers head from hitting the dash, according to the IIHS.

