LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Paving will begin Thursday on a major stretch of roadway in Longmeadow.

Construction crews will be paving both the east and westbound sides of Converse Street, from Laurel Street to Dwight Road. Work will take place between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M.

The Longmeadow Police Department says that drivers should expect heavy delays and detours while the work is going on.

It will take about a week for all the work to be completed.