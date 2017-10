LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow’s $5 million Converse Street improvement project is nearing completion.

Town Manager Stephen Crane told 22News that the paving work should be completed in the next six to ten days.

Much of Converse Street has already been repaved; the work started last March and Crane said the project is four months ahead of schedule.

Pedestrian crossing lights and lanes for bicycle riders are among the improvements.