Open Pantry to end delivery of holiday meals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Open Pantry’s long tradition of delivering meals to those in need during the holidays is being discontinued.

The Open Pantry has delivered hundreds of meals to shut ins on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter Sunday while also serving dinner to the homeless at the Springfield High School of Commerce.

Executive Director Matt Castleman told 22News that they no longer have the resources to deliver those dinners. He said his agency now feeds a greater number of hungry people during the year.

“We’re seeing that increase, and it’s pulling off of our resources,” Castleman explained. “We have a limited pool of resources. We have to find the most advantageous way to serve the most people.”

Castleman said he’s hopeful of finding increased revenues. But as of now, when the open pantry serves Thanksgiving dinner this year, he doesn’t have the resources to deliver hundreds of dinners as they have in the past.