New pavilion honoring Marine Gunnery Sergeant installed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new pavilion was installed Thursday at the Springfield park named for Marine Gunnery Sergeant Thomas J. Sullivan.

The funds to build the pavilion were donated by the Skinner family, owners of the Barnyard and Great Country Garages. Both the park and new pavilion honor the memory of the Springfield native.

Sullivan’s parents were very appreciative of the work to honor their son.

“We’re just overwhelmed again, you know,” Betty and Jerry Sullivan told 22News. “It’s amazing what the community has done for us, you know, come together and built this fabulous park.”

Gunnery Sergeant Sullivan was murdered in an ISIS-inspired domestic terror attack in Chattanooga, Tennessee two years ago.

