Neal hosting forum on opioid addiction treatment

(WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal will address the opioid abuse issue in western Massachusetts Thursday.

At a public forum in Shelburne Falls, the congressman will be joined by panelists to talk about how we can strengthen the collective community response to the opioid crisis. One of those panelists is Michael Botticelli, the former director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy under President Barack Obama. He is now the director of the Grayken Center for Addiction at Boston Medical Center.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 60,000 people in the United States died of drug overdoses last year. More than 2,000 of those deaths were Massachusetts residents.

Neal is urging residents to stop by the discussion Thursday with questions and examples of their experiences when seeking out treatment and recovery services.

The event is being held at Memorial Hall in Shelburne Falls from 11:15 to 1:15.