Multi-vehicle accident closes lanes on I-91 in Enfield

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A two car accident in has closed several lanes between Exit 46 and 47 in Enfield Thursday evening.

Trooper Stankosky of the Connecticut State Police told 22News calls about the accident involving a van and a tractor trailer came in about 4:19 p.m.

Trooper Stankosky said the van caught on fire, causing several lanes to close northbound towards Massachusetts.

The lane closures are causing traffic backup for drivers heading towards Springfield.

There is no word on when the roads will reopen.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.