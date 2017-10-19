Most of Hampden County is experiencing moderate drought conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Most people aren’t complaining about our stretch of great weather but it is getting pretty dry. While it has been nice, we could use some rain.

“Thought we were in for a nice wet summer and fall after June and July then August came and things started drying up so we probably need to get the sprinkler out,” said Marcia Haas of Agawam.

“It has been a little bit dry this past little bit. I was actually just thinking how wet it was this past summer, my grass is beautiful, but it has been dry lately,” said Karin Rhomer of Springfield.

The latest drought monitor still has most of western Massachusetts in the abnormally dry category but now most of Hampden County is in the moderate drought category.

The dry weather, along with low humidity and breezy conditions also made for an elevated fire potential Thursday.

While it has been pretty dry recently it’s nowhere near as dry as it was last year at this time.

Most of western Massachusetts was experiencing severe and even extreme drought conditions last October.

From January to now our rainfall deficit is running 1.19″ below average. While some rivers and streams are running lower than normal some lawns are still looking pretty green despite the dry conditions.