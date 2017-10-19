Massachusetts police officer facing DUI charge

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police lieutenant is facing a drunken driving charge following a weekend accident.

The Daily Item of Lynn reports that Lt. James Shinnick is free on personal recognizance pending his arraignment Thursday at Peabody District Court. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

State police say the accident occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 1 south in Peabody.

Investigators determined the 54-year-old Shinnick lost control of his car as he tried to make a lane change and veered across the highway, clipping the front end of another vehicle. He went off the road and came to a rest at a construction site.

Lynn Chief Michael Mageary says Shinnick’s duty status will be determined once his arrest is investigated.