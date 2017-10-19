Massachusetts lawmaker calls on state to enter Paris Climate Accord

BOSTON (WWLP)—Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would pull out of the Paris Climate Accord. Some Massachusetts lawmakers are proposing for the state to enter the global agreement.

The House Federal Initiatives Working group held an “educational” hearing at the State House Tuesday to discuss two bills addressing climate change.

“We’re trying to identify bills that we think aid and assist us to maintain the quality of life and control over the important issues that maybe Washington is moving away from,” State Rep. Ron Mariano (D-Quincy) said.

Governor Baker entered Massachusetts into the U.S. Climate Alliance, partnering with other states to combat climate change. But one lawmaker says it’s not enough.

State Representative Dylan Fernandes (D-Falmouth) filed a bill that calls for Massachusetts to participate in the Paris Climate Accord, the global agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions, as a non-party stakeholder.

“One: it sends a message that a handful of climate deniers in in D.C. don’t speak for the people of Massachusetts, but also, it sends a message that we’re really standing in solidarity on what is an international issue,” said Fernandes.

The bill requires Massachusetts meet or exceed international guidelines for emissions and publish a report of climate change reduction progress every other year.

“Large majorities recognize, in Massachusetts, recognize that climate change is happening, recognize it’s cause by humans, and support strong action,” Woods Hole Research Center President Phil Duffy said.

The bill is currently under review by the House budget committee.