Local organization awards individuals for changing lives

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An organization that helps people with disabilities, thanked those who improve accessibility in the Pioneer Valley.

Stavros is run, managed and staffed by people with disabilities, who work to help people with disabilities gain more control over their lives.

Thursday night at the Log Cabin in Holyoke, Stavros handed out their Access Awards, recognizing people and organizations that have furthered their mission; making a difference in people’s lives.

“The Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center in Greenfield, the Unitarian Society in Amherst, to the Central Rock Gym in Hadley,” said Jim Kruidenier, Executive Director of Stavros. “So many places have really tried to open up themselves to persons with disabilities.”

Stavros has been helping people with disabilities for 27 years.

They have facilities in Springfield, Amherst and Greenfield.