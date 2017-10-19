Lawmakers continue to override Governor’s budget vetoes

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Senate voted to override dozens of Governor Charlie Baker’s line item vetoes to this year’s budget to restore spending for state-funded programs and agencies.

The Senate’s budget veto overrides Thursday restored funding to several areas of the fiscal 2018 budget, including regional transportation authorities, energy and environmental affairs projects and grant money for regional improvements to areas like roadways.

“Our starting point has been, look, we handed the Governor a balanced budget and so we’re happy with our priorities and making sure we can find a way to meet those,” State Senator Adam Hinds, (D) of Pittsfield said.

The House voted earlier this month to override the $320 million Baker vetoed from the spending plan back in July.

The Senate’s votes on the House overrides ultimately restore funding to agencies and programs, as both chambers must approve of the overrides before spending can be restored.