Lawmakers considering stricter housing development regulations

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Lawmakers are considering tightening regulations on housing development in Massachusetts.

The State’s Committee on Community Development and Small Businesses heard from the public on bills dealing with zoning, affordable housing development and urban planning.

Attorney Benjamin Fierro expressed the Home Builders Association of Massachusetts’ opposition to several bills before the committee at the State House Thursday. One proposal calls for planning board approval of any subdivision plans.

If this bill becomes law, the planning board would be required to send notice of subdivision plan approvals to members of the public who live nearby, and notify them of their rights to appeal.

Benjamin Fierro, Attorney for the Home Builders Association of Massachusetts said, “We really think the legislation is a burden both to the community as well as to the applicant and fundamentally isn’t necessary.”

Fierro said that residents who currently appeal have to wait about 18 months under the fast track to get a hearing, and well over a year to get a decision.

The committee is currently reviewing public testimony on the bill before making recommendations.