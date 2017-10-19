I-91 could open second southbound lane by early November

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It won’t be long before you’ll no longer have to wait in lines of cars trying to squeeze into one lane of traffic on I-91 South in Springfield.

Springfield Public Works Director Chris Cignoli told 22News on Thursday that paving is 99 percent complete on the soon-to-be-opened second southbound lane.

Cignoli said he’ll meet with MassDOT officials next Wednesday to find out when the second southbound lane will finally open.

An earlier report indicated that would happen in early November.