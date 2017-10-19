Victim rushed to hospital after shooting on Boston Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was shot on the 300 block of Boston Road in Springfield Thursday night.

Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News calls about the shooting came in around 7:50 p.m.

Walsh said the victim was rushed to Baystate Medical Center.

22News spotted two ambulances leaving 315 Boston Road, where Laundromax 24 Hours is located.

This is currently an ongoing investigation and police are interviewing witnesses to find out exactly what happened.

There was no further details.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.