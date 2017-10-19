Harvest time treats for your dog

Everybody likes getting in the mood with their own fall-themed foods, but now it’s time to let your dogs get in on the fun, too. Shawn Cohen-Sherry, from the Paw Street Barkery, showed us how to make harvest time treats.
Ingredients:
- 8 oz Quick Oats
- 2 oz Sweet Potato
- 1 Carrot, 1 Apple
- 1 oz Cranberries
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 375F.
- Wash all fruit and vegetables, slice up and add to the blender.
- Add water to blender and blend on high for 10 seconds.
- Into a mixing bowl, add oats and purée and mix until a uniform dough is seen.
- Using a rolling pin, roll out dough to 1/2″ thickness.
- With the fall shaped cutter, cut out treats and place onto non-greased baking sheet.
- Bake at 375F for 30 minutes, remove tray from oven, flip treats and return to oven.
- Bake at 275F for 30 additional minutes.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool for 30 minutes.
- Store in refrigerator for up to two weeks.