Harvest time treats for your dog

Everybody likes getting in the mood with their own fall-themed foods, but now it’s time to let your dogs get in on the fun, too. Shawn Cohen-Sherry, from the Paw Street Barkery, showed us how to make harvest time treats.

Ingredients:

8 oz Quick Oats

2 oz Sweet Potato

1 Carrot, 1 Apple

1 oz Cranberries

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 375F.

Wash all fruit and vegetables, slice up and add to the blender.

Add water to blender and blend on high for 10 seconds.

Into a mixing bowl, add oats and purée and mix until a uniform dough is seen.

Using a rolling pin, roll out dough to 1/2″ thickness.

With the fall shaped cutter, cut out treats and place onto non-greased baking sheet.

Bake at 375F for 30 minutes, remove tray from oven, flip treats and return to oven.

Bake at 275F for 30 additional minutes.

Remove from oven and allow to cool for 30 minutes.

Store in refrigerator for up to two weeks.