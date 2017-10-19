Greenfield files lawsuit against three opioid pharmaceutical distributors

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield wants to get back money spent on law enforcement, Narcan, treatment programs and other costs associated with the opioid epidemic.

Greenfield is part of a class action lawsuit against McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Bergen, nicknamed the “Big Three.”

Greenfield Mayor William Martin told 22News the town wants to find out if there was a violation of existing law that led to an unreasonable amount of opioid medication in their community. They filed the lawsuit with a Boston law firm.

Peter Merrigan of Sweeney Merrigan Law told 22News, “It has been a prevalent and ongoing problem in a community like Greenfield where opioids are flooding the market, flooding the streets. There are duties surrounding these substances to report, which simply haven’t been done.”

McKesson Corporation sent 22News a statement saying in part, “We take our responsibility to help manage the safety and integrity of the pharmaceutical supply chain extremely seriously and are committed to maintaining — and continuously improving — programs designed to detect and prevent opioid diversion.”