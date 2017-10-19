Funds approved for third Chicopee police dog unit

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee City Councilors approved a request for an appropriation of $25,000 to go toward a third police dog unit for the Chicopee Police Department.

According to the City of Chicopee’s Special Projects Manager Benjamin Strepka, 18-month-old Finn and his human partner, Officer Scott Livingstone, began a 10-week training program on October 9. The funding approved by city councilors will be used to purchase all equipment and schooling needed for the pair.

Finn, a German Shepard from Hungary, will join the ranks of Chicopee police dogs Pako and Kane after finishing training. Both Pako and Kane are certified in patrol.

Kane is also certified in drug recognition, and has his own naloxone kit to keep him safe in the event of an accidental overdose.

“I would like to thank the Mayor and Council for their continued support of the police department,” Police Chief William Jebb said, in a release sent to 22News. “For the first time in the police department’s history, three K9 Officers will be on our force. One K9 will be assigned to each shift and the benefits are immediate, from being a deterrent at a large disturbance, to searching for lost or missing people, and tracking and capture of criminals.”

