First Congregational Church taking “leap of faith” in providing sanctuary for Perez

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An Amherst church is providing sanctuary to an immigrant facing deportation.

More than 50 community members, religious leaders and immigration advocates all gathered at the First Congregational Church on 165 Main Street in Amherst Thursday afternoon, to show their support for a husband, father and community member, 35-year-old Lucio Perez, who’s been ordered to leave the country.

Dozens of people stood in support of Perez, who’s been ordered to go back to Guatemala, a country he left nearly 20 years ago.

He’s fighting his deportation order, and has accepted sanctuary from The First Congregational Church in Amherst.

“We don’t know how this is going to play out,” Vicky Kemper, Pastor at the First Congregational Church told 22News. “We don’t know how long it’s going to take. This is a leap of faith.”

Since ICE is prohibited from entering churches and schools, Perez is safe from deportation, as long as he’s on church grounds.

“We will not allow the deportation apparatus to enact ethnic cleansing or instill fear among the most exploited workers, who are standing up to defend their rights,” Diana Sierra of the Pioneer Valley Workers Center told 22News.

Perez is working with lawyers to help him win his immigration appeal.

Perez has been living and working here for 20 years, and has four children, who are all U.S. citizens.

“These sorts of cases are going to continue to arise until we step forward with a plan that offers a plan to legal citizenship, for individuals like this,” said Congressman Richard Neal.

Perez future, as well as that of his wife and four kids, are now in the hands of immigration officials.

The First Church said they plan to stand with Perez for as long as it takes, at this time, they have no definite time line as to how long that will be.