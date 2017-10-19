Fall season has brought warmer than average temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This fall we’ve been experiencing warmer than average temperatures.

According to NOAA, so far 2017 has been the second warmest year across the globe.

From January to September the average temperature globally was 1.57 degrees above the 20th century average of 57.5 degrees.

This was the second warmest on record for the same period set in 2016.

Across the globe the average temperature for September was the fourth highest on record.

It marked the 41st consecutive September with temperatures above the 20th century average.

Here in western Massachusetts we had temperatures that were up into the 80s and 90s in September.

Also NOAA reported that Arctic sea ice coverage in September was 25.5 percent below the 1981 to 2010 average, the seventh smallest sea ice extent on record.

We continue to experience above average temperatures this October here in western Massachusetts.