Emerson Wright Park in Springfield vandalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new playground in the South End of Springfield has been vandalized.

It all started Tuesday night, when someone lit a trash can on fire near the playground. The following day, the park was littered with paper.

The city had cleaned up the paper by the time 22News got there on Thursday, but that wasn’t the only problem– there was also a park bench snapped in half.

Two residents who live in the area told 22News this is a common occurrence.

“People don’t take care of the park,” Wilfredo Rivera said. “They burn the trash, they break the seat, they don’t take care of it.”

“It was actually trashed with a whole bunch of newspapers just flying around,” William Wolmart said. “It looks like someone just took a whole bunch of newspapers and just threw them all over the park.”

The park is located right next to the new South End Community Center. The Associate Director of the community center told 22News they do have cameras in place to catch any vandalism.

As for the trash fire, Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh said a group of small kids were having a fire at the park. No arrests have been made.