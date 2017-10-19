Deadly carjacking caught on camera

(KPRC) Police in Houston, Texas are asking for the public’s help to identify three gunmen who killed one man and wounded another in a drive-by shooting Monday, then carjacked a woman and her 11-month-old niece.

It happened about 1:50 p.m. Monday.

Security video from a nearby motel showed two men in the front yard of the house there. One began running as a stolen blue Mazda pulled up, four gunmen inside already shooting from the car. In the excitement, the driver drove into a drainage ditch.

The men then exited the disabled car. As one ran away, three others ran up to a dark green Kia Sedona that was parked nearby. The woman inside was there to pick up a friend at the motel.

The gunmen forced her out of the car at gunpoint. The video shows her tumbling to the ground, clutching the baby in her car seat.

Police said neither the woman nor the baby was harmed.

One of the men targeted by the gunmen, Walter Fields, 22, was wounded but will survive, according to police. The second victim, Sam Johnson, 53, was killed.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2yzudwO