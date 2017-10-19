Congressman Neal to hold public forum addressing opioid crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal will address the opioid cisis in western Massachusetts at a public forum Thursday.

Neal is urging residents to come out to Thursday’s event with questions and examples of your experiences in seeking treatment and recovery services.

The event is meant to strengthen the collective community response to the ongoing opioid crisis.

Michael Botticelli, the former director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Police for President Obama, and current director of the Grayken Center for addiction at Boston Medical Center, will take part in the panel.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 60,000 people in the United States died of drug overdoses last year. More than 2,000 of those deaths were Massachusetts residents.

The event is at Memorial Hall in Shelburne Falls from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. today and is free to attend.