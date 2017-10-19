Community members honored at Pynchon Medal Presentation for distinguished service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds gathered for the 102nd Pynchon Medal Presentation Thursday evening recognizing service to the community.

Community members Susan Canning, Bob Greeley, Judy Ingis and Paul Sears were all recognized for distinguished service at the event.

Each year the Advertising Club of western Massachusetts receives nominations for people who have devoted themselves to their community.

This year’s recipients included an addiction counselor and charity founders.

Recipient Paul Sears was recognized for promoting home ownership and protecting neighborhoods throughout his many years living in Springfield.

“Educators, clergymen, businessmen, people who have been involved in civic organizations. It’s quite a cross section, very impressive, and I’m very pleased to be added to that list,” Sears told 22News.

The Advertising Club of western Massachusetts has been awarding the pynchon medal to residents who have made strong commitments to serving their community since 1915.