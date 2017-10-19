Cal Ripken Jr. Foundation, Springfield College open one-of-a-kind adaptive baseball park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a first for the City of Springfield, new baseball fields that are compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper unveiled a one-of-a-kind intercollegiate and adaptive baseball fields. The playing fields are accessible by and for people with disabilities.

The foundation headed by this man, Baseball hall of famer Cal Ripken, Jr. is responsible for Springfield College’s new athletic fields.

“This is the first collegiate baseball field that the Ripken foundation has built,” Cooper said. “The 70th Ripken field and the first one on the college campus.”

This second adaptive field will serve the needs of disabled children, such as those who belong to the miracle league of western Massachusetts.

“We’re ecstatic that we now have a field and that we’re able to play on it,” said Ernie Fitzell of the Miracle League of Western Massachusetts. “This is actually made of a rubberized turf, so it allows people in wheelchairs to play on it, also children in wheelchairs, everything is flat on the field so there are no bumps to trip over.”

Just a few days ago the Miracle League played a game at the field, and found it to be just what they needed. They thank Cal Ripken and his foundation devoted to the needs of athletes and sports enthusiasts with disabilities.