BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Both lanes of the Mass Pike heading westbound in Brimfield were temporarily closed following a police chase that ended there.

State Troopers, @WorcesterPD have suspect in custody following pursuit on Pike west. Lanes closed for cleanup of debris. More to come. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 19, 2017

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, a suspect was arrested on I-90 West in Brimfield after leading state troopers and Worcester police officers on a pursuit.

Both westbound lanes were closed while crews cleaned up debris on the roadway.