Attempted kidnapping at Seaworld

(WESH) The search is on for a suspect after a mother said he tried to kidnap her child from Seaworld’s Aquatica in Orlando last Thursday.

Authorities released a sketch of a man who deputies said is a person of interest in an attempt to grab the child.

According to the report, Kayla Seymour claimed a man tried to abduct her 4-year-old son from the co-ed locker room.

“My son was at my side. I had turned around to put the code in the locker, and next thing I know my son’s being grabbed and taken around the corner by someone I didn’t know. My son was screaming for help,” Seymour said.

Seymour said she had to kick and punch the man to rescue her son.

Seaworld, meanwhile, issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying their video is inconsistent with what the mother is claiming happened.

Seymour claimed that some Aquatica employees, at least one of whom she believes was a security guard, separated her from the man, got her version of what happened, and then told her to leave the park.

She said later that night she called the Sheriff’s Office to follow up and was surprised they had no record of the incident, so she filed one.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2inFexc