CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Cooley Dickinson Hospital recently opened their new Breast Center. Lauren took a tour of their new facility. Lauren also sat down with General Surgeon Michelle Helms to discuss prevention, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

Cooley Dickinson Hospital

30 Locust St, Northampton, MA 01060

(413) 582-2000

To visit their website, click here

Promotional Consideration Provided By: Cooley Dickinson Hospital