8 people recognized at Healthcare Heroes award ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Business West presented their 2017 Healthcare Heroes awards to recognize eight people and organizations that provide wellness care.

A Life-time achievement award was presented to Sister Mary Caritas.

Sister Caritas is 94-years-old. She graduated the Mercy School of Nursing, and spent 16 years as president of Mercy Medical Center.

The Mercy’s “Sister Caritas Cancer Center” was named after her.

“I don’t know why they’re honoring me to tell you the truth,” Caritas told 22News. “One person never does anything on their own. There’s always a lot of people involved in anything that gets done. But people think that I have had something to do with getting things done around here.”

Sister Caritas told 22News healthcare has been her life.