7-year-old cancer survivor welcomed into Springfield College hockey team

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield College field hockey team has drafted a new member to their roster, a 7-year-old girl who has battled leukemia.

Abigail Hamberg of Agawam came to the Springfield College team by way of the non-profit known as Team IMPACT.

The program matches children who have chronic illnesses with college sports teams.

The field hockey team knows Abigail will be a welcomed addition.

“I think that Abigail is going to show us someone who has so much heart, so much spirit and determination,” Springfield College Senior Danielle Sweet told 22News. “She’s just a free spirit, she loves life and loves to have fun. You can’t help but love her.”

Team IMPACT believes this match will improve Abigail’s quality of life.