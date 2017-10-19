7 charged with trafficking marijuana following search of Amherst warehouse

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven people from different parts of western Massachusetts and Vermont have been charged with trafficking over 50 pounds of marijuana following a search of an Amherst warehouse on Wednesday.

According to Amherst Police Chief Scott Livingstone, detectives searched the 11,000 sq. foot warehouse located at 1210 Bay Road just after 2:00 a.m. following an investigation of suspicious vehicles outside the building the day prior. Livingstone said detectives saw multiple people inside the warehouse Tuesday evening.

Amherst police arrested the following individuals after executing their search warrant:

Greg Long , 48, of South Hadley

, 48, of South Hadley Christopher Jackson , 48, of Charlemont

, 48, of Charlemont Torben Larsen , 48, of Westminster, Vermont

, 48, of Westminster, Vermont Brian Long , 45, of Belchertown

, 45, of Belchertown Gabriel Colwell-Lafleur , 41, of Buckland

, 41, of Buckland Aiden Hasbrouck , 24, of Belchertown

, 24, of Belchertown Nathan Mosher, 38, of Montague

All seven suspects were arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Wednesday on charges of marijuana trafficking over 50 pounds.

Livingstone said the investigation is ongoing.