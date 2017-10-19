$41M financing for Paramount Theater renovation approved

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Housing and Urban Development has approved financing for a $41 million re-development of the Paramount Theater in Springfield.

The renovation of The Paramount Theater is intended to provide a focal point for cultural and entertainment activities in western Massachusetts. The Springfield stage, which was once graced by James Brown, Billy Joel, and B.B. King, is now empty and dark.

In 1999, the Paramount Theater was redeveloped into the now-closed Hippodrome nightclub.

Vacant for years, Springfield is planning to restore the Paramount Theater to one of Springfield’s top spots for entertainment. The theater is part of a $41-million development plan that includes a new hotel and 73 new jobs.

The former Paramount Theater is on the National Register of Historic Places. The planned renovation would turn the theater into a performing arts center. The attached Massasoit Building would be restored to become an 81-room hotel.

Springfield resident David Murray remembered how the theater once attracted people from across New England.

“The Theater is a very fundamental part of Massachusetts and the Northeast,” Murray told 22News.

Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos told 22News that the theater will add to the revitalization of downtown Springfield.

“With MGM and Union Station, I-91, it just ties into everything we’re trying to accomplish in our downtown district,” Ramos said.

With the MGM and Union Station investments, the Paramount Theater will add to Springfield’s $3.2-billion economic development renaissance plan.