SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident involving multiple vehicles caused delays on I-91 South in Springfield Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Polowitz told 22News the four-car crash happened on the I-291 eastbound ramp. He said there were injuries reported, but did not know the severity of any injuries.

One of the travel lanes was closed while crews cleared the crash. Our 22News Live Traffic Map showed that the delays have cleared up.