WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital after rollover crash involving two vehicles on West Street Thursday night.

Officer Brandon Blair of the Ware Police Department told 22News calls about a two vehicle crash came in around 5:30 p.m.

There is no word on how serious the injuries are.

There is also no word on the injuries of the other driver involved in the crash.

No road closures were reported.