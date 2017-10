WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham police are looking to identify theft suspects seen in surveillance images.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department’s official Facebook page, items were stolen from vehicles in the Valley View Drive, Red Gap Road area on Sunday around 3:00 in the morning.

If you can identify the suspects or have any information, you’re asked to call Wilbraham Police Detective Arventos at 413-596-3837.