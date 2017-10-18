Trump denies he “disrespected” fallen soldier

(NBC News) President Trump is denying Florida Congresswoman’s account of his phone call to the wife of a soldier recently killed in Niger.

Rep. Frederica Wilson says she was with Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and listened on a car speaker phone as the president spoke with her.

Wilson claims Mr. Trump said “he knew what he was getting into when he signed up, but I guess it hurts anyway.”

“She was in tears,” Wilson said of the phone call, “And she said ‘He didnt even remember his name’.”

President Trump flatly denied using the phrase.

“Didn’t say what that Congresswoman said, didn’t say it at all. She knows it,” the president said, adding that he “had a very nice conversation with the woman, with the wife, who sounded like a lovely woman.”

In a tweet, Mr. Trump claimed to have proof to back up his words.

“Let her make her statement again, and then you’ll find out,” he tweeted.

The White House says Chief of Staff John Kelly and others heard the president’s side of that call.

