Springfield assisted living gives back with barbecue for first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An expression of appreciation Wednesday, to the men and women who are the first responders during a Springfield emergency.

The Wellington at Springfield, an assisted living community, invited police officers, firefighters and ambulance personnel to a barbecue lunch.

Firefighter Willie Spears said the invitation means a great deal to them, “It makes us feel good, and of course as soon as we heard about a barbecue, we want to come out and have some good food.”

Wellington at Springfield management intends to hold these first responder barbecues twice a year.